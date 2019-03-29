Home

Carole Stapleton

Notice

Carole Stapleton Notice
STAPLETON Carole John and family of the late
Carole Stapleton would like to thank most sincerely friends and neighbours for their support
and kind messages received.
Thanks also to the staff on Granby Ward and Respiratory Nurses at Harrogate District Hospital, and staff at Harrogate Homecare for their support and care.
Lastly thanks to Rev David Hoskins for the memorable service, and
Co-op Funeralcare for their efficient arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
