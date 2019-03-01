|
WOOD Carol John and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and generous donations for The Salvation Army and St. Peter's Church received during their recent sad bereavement.
Grateful thanks to those who attended Carol's service of celebration, to Rev. Stuart Lewis for his comforting service, also to David and Ann Townsend for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
