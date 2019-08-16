|
RENNARD Carol
(née Bond) At home on 9th August 2019,
aged 63.
Treasured and forever loving wife of Roger, loving mother of Meredith and Simon, granny of Erin and much loved sister of Neil.
Private cremation followed by a service to celebrate Carol's life at Holy Trinity Church, Tunstall, Richmond, North Yorkshire on Tuesday 27th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carol's chosen charities, plate to be provided at the service.
All enquiries to John Blenkiron & Sons Funeral Directors
Tel : 01748 898726
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019