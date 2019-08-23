|
IVESON Carl Andrew Naomi and Sophie with all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Carl, also to those who paid tribute by attending at
Ripon Cathedral and all who gave donations in his memory.
Thank you to Canon Newby
for the comforting service.
Sincere thanks go to
Mr Eardley and Mr Quyn
at St James' Hospital
and Dr K Last and team at
The Sir Robert Ogden
Macmillan Centre
for such dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019