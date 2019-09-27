Home

Peggs Brian September 17th 2019,
peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 71 years, Brian Peggs of Ripon (formerly of Dunsdale, Guisborough), beloved husband of Christine, dearly loved father of Paul and Neil, father-in-law of Neil and Sarah, loving granddad of Olivia and Sophia, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Friday October 11th at 1.45 pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for The Macmillan Nurses and
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
