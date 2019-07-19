|
|
|
Mann Brian
Hughes Just weeks after the passing of
his beloved wife Dorothy.
Brian passed away peacefully
at Belmont Care Home on
July 10th 2019.
A very much loved father to Susan, loved father in law to Kevin,
a proud and loved grandad to Mark and Claire.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Parish Church, Knaresborough on
Wednesday 24th July at 1pm.
Followed by a
private family cremation.
Family flowers only please.
A plate will be provided in
Church for the Jervaulx Ward,
Harrogate Hospital.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019