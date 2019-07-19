Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:00
St John's Parish Church
Knaresborough
Brian Mann Notice
Mann Brian
Hughes Just weeks after the passing of
his beloved wife Dorothy.
Brian passed away peacefully
at Belmont Care Home on
July 10th 2019.
A very much loved father to Susan, loved father in law to Kevin,
a proud and loved grandad to Mark and Claire.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Parish Church, Knaresborough on
Wednesday 24th July at 1pm.
Followed by a
private family cremation.
Family flowers only please.
A plate will be provided in
Church for the Jervaulx Ward,
Harrogate Hospital.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
