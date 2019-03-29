Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Major
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Major

Notice

Brian Major Notice
MAJOR Brian Margaret, Dennis, David and Joy sincerely thank relatives and friends for their support following the sad loss of Brian,
grateful thanks to the partners at Eastgate Medical Group, especially Dr A Botherway and to
the staff on Byland Ward at
Harrogate District Hospital
for their care of Brian.
A special thank you to
Whiteley and Leachman
Funeral Directors
for their compassion, advice and attention to detail
and to Humanist Celebrant
Mr Frank Ward
for his comforting and
uplifting service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.