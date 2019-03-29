|
MAJOR Brian Margaret, Dennis, David and Joy sincerely thank relatives and friends for their support following the sad loss of Brian,
grateful thanks to the partners at Eastgate Medical Group, especially Dr A Botherway and to
the staff on Byland Ward at
Harrogate District Hospital
for their care of Brian.
A special thank you to
Whiteley and Leachman
Funeral Directors
for their compassion, advice and attention to detail
and to Humanist Celebrant
Mr Frank Ward
for his comforting and
uplifting service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
