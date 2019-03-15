Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:30
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
Brian Major Notice
MAJOR Brian Saturday 2nd March 2019
died unexpectedly in
Harrogate District Hospital
aged 72 years of Knaresborough,
much loved partner, father,
grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate
on Wednesday 20th March
at 1-40pm,
family flowers only please,
donations in Brian's memory
may be given to Parkinson's UK
and Dementia Forward for
which a collection box will
be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
