HOAR Brenda Cherrie Passed away peacefully at home with her family on
17th November 2019.
A much loved and treasured wife of Tony, mum of Jane, Julie and Carol, mother-in-law of Chris, grandma of Sarah, Helen,
Rachel and Harry and proud
great grandma to Thomas.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life
of Brenda will be held at
St. Oswald's Church, Collingham on Friday 6th December at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to be shared between the
British Heart Foundation & PHA UK (The Pulmonary Hypertension Association) may be given
at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019