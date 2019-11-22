|
BOON (nee Phillips)
Brenda 1941 - 2019
Passed peacefully away on Thursday 14th November 2019, aged 78 years.
Devoted wife to Andrew Boon, much loved mum to Paul and Tracey, sister of Margaret,
a dear gran and great gran.
Funeral service to be held at
The St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium,
Bury St Edmunds,
Friday 6th December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made payable to the Oncology Endowment Fund 9056 and sent c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors,
25 Duchess Drive,
Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019