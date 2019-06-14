Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Blenkiron & Sons Ltd (Richmond)
Victoria House, 21 Queens Road
Richmond, North Yorkshire DL10 4AJ
01748 850033
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:45
St Michael and All Angels Church
Middleton Tyas
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Raw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Raw

Notice Condolences

Bill Raw Notice
Raw Bill Aged 92 years of
Uckerby Mill, Scorton
passed away peacefully in
Morris Grange Nursing Home
on 4th June.
Loving husband to Diana,
dearly missed dad of
John, Alison and David and
a dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.
Family and friends are invited
to celebrate Bill's life at
A Thanksgiving Service at
St Michael and All Angels Church,
Middleton Tyas on Thursday
June 20th at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society and
Church Funds may be given
at the church or sent care of
John Blenkiron & Sons Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 21 Queens Road,
Richmond. DL10 4AJ.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.