|
|
|
Raw Bill Aged 92 years of
Uckerby Mill, Scorton
passed away peacefully in
Morris Grange Nursing Home
on 4th June.
Loving husband to Diana,
dearly missed dad of
John, Alison and David and
a dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.
Family and friends are invited
to celebrate Bill's life at
A Thanksgiving Service at
St Michael and All Angels Church,
Middleton Tyas on Thursday
June 20th at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society and
Church Funds may be given
at the church or sent care of
John Blenkiron & Sons Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 21 Queens Road,
Richmond. DL10 4AJ.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
Read More