The Co-operative Funeralcare Ripon
7-8 Water Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BQ
01765 609 969
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:15
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
Betty Rispin Notice
RISPIN Betty On February 14th,
suddenly in hospital,
Betty passed away
aged 72 years.
A dear wife, mum, grandma, sister and a good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate at 2.20pm on
Monday 25th February.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
will be received at the service and given in Betty's memory to
local animal charities.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Ripon. Tel: 01765 609969
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
