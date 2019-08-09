|
|
|
Mawer Betty John, David, Chris, Graham, Mervyn, Mark, Leslie and all the family would like to sincerely thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of a dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great - great grandmother.
Special thanks to the
Revd. Darryl Hall and Luke Walsh for their uplifting service, grateful thanks also to Chris McDonald for his tribute to Betty and to all who attended the service and gave donations to Brow Chapel,
St Marys Church
and St Saviours Church
in memory of Betty.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019