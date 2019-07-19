|
|
|
Mawer Betty Doreen July 11th peacefully at
Threshfield Court Nursing Home,
aged 91 years, of Pateley Bridge,
formerly of Greenhow, Betty, dear wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of 7 sons, greatly missed grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Funeral Service at
St Mary's Church, Greenhow, 11am, Thursday 1st August followed by private family interment at
St Saviour's Churchyard Thornthwaite. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Betty will be received at the service for St Mary's Church and
St Saviour's Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019