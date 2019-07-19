Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Greenhow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mawer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mawer

Notice Condolences

Betty Mawer Notice
Mawer Betty Doreen July 11th peacefully at
Threshfield Court Nursing Home,
aged 91 years, of Pateley Bridge,
formerly of Greenhow, Betty, dear wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of 7 sons, greatly missed grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Funeral Service at
St Mary's Church, Greenhow, 11am, Thursday 1st August followed by private family interment at
St Saviour's Churchyard Thornthwaite. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Betty will be received at the service for St Mary's Church and
St Saviour's Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.