|
|
|
Wilshaw Bettie Millicent On 20th November 2019,
in Harrogate, aged 93, much loved mother of John and Jill.
Bettie trained as a nurse after WWII, married Derek in 1950
and continued as a District Nurse once her children went to secondary school.
After her retirement,
Bettie was active in
local bridge and golf societies.
Bettie died peacefully in her
sleep after a short illness.
Funeral Service to be held at Stonefall Crematorium on
Monday 9th December 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations gratefully accepted for St. Michael's Hospice,
Crimple House,
Hornbeam Park Avenue,
HG2 8QL may be sent c/o
Neil and Sonya Milsted Independent Funeral Directors,
4 Hookstone Chase, HG2 7HS.
Tel: 01423 885767 or online at www.nandsmilsted.co.uk/contact
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019