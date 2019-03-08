|
|
|
THORNDIKE Beryl
Beryl passed away peacefully on 3 March
after a long battle against pancreatic cancer, aged 76.
The loving wife of 52 years
of Tony and beloved mother of Amy, Hilary and Mark, she was a proud grandmother of six.
A former teacher of French and German, she was a stalwart member of the National
Womens' Register, U3A and Harrogate Film Society, a yoga practitioner, a dedicated
volunteer mentor at Harrogate High School and a committed supporter of fair trade.
With sincere thanks to the staff at St Michael's Hospice.
Her Celebration of Life will be
at 12 noon at the Pavilions
on 18 March, followed by
interment at Grove Road Cemetery.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
