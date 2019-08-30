|
|
|
Allison Beryl 1923 - 2019
On Thursday August 22nd, Beryl, peacefully passed away in the kind and gentle care of Crystal Court, Pannal.
Loved wife of the late Jim Allison and mum of Lester and Sharyn. Dear sister of Valerie and the late Jack and Doris, sister in law, auntie and caring friend.
Funeral service to be held at
Bar Methodist Church, Bilton on Friday 6th September at 1.30 p.m. followed by cremation at Stonefall at 2.20 p.m. Flowers are welcome as are donations in memory which may be given at the service for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Contact Co-op Funeralcare Jennyfields, for any further details.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019