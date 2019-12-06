|
|
|
WILLIAMS Barbara November 26th 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 86 years, Barbara Williams of Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Terry,
much loved mother of Jane and Paul, dear mother-in-law,
treasured grandma, loving sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Cremation Private.
Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Allhallowgate Methodist Church, Ripon on Tuesday December 17th at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church and
The Macmillan Nurses.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019