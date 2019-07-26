|
|
|
Tew Barbara Ada Passed away peacefully at home on the 20th July, aged 81.
Much loved wife of the late Mervyn, mum to Louise and Beverley and grandma to Ella, Daniel and Georgia, sister of Clive and
mum-in-law of Ed and Will.
Funeral to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, on Tuesday 30th July at 3:40 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to
St. Michael's Hospice to be collected at the service.
Please wear bright colours in memory of Barb.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019