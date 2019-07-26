Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
15:45
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Tew

Notice Condolences

Barbara Tew Notice
Tew Barbara Ada Passed away peacefully at home on the 20th July, aged 81.
Much loved wife of the late Mervyn, mum to Louise and Beverley and grandma to Ella, Daniel and Georgia, sister of Clive and
mum-in-law of Ed and Will.
Funeral to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, on Tuesday 30th July at 3:40 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to
St. Michael's Hospice to be collected at the service.
Please wear bright colours in memory of Barb.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.