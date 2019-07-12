|
Richmond Barbara July 15th 2013
Another year has passed on by,
Like those clouds up in the sky,
That float across a sky of blue,
On which you ride with friends, some new.
Sometimes the clouds are
dark and drear,
Then the sun shines through
quite clear,
As though you've smiled
at us to say,
"You'll join with me up here
one day".
Till then we'll try to muddle through,
And remember what you
used to do,
And what you said - that was always clear,
You're loved and missed by us
down here.
Love from
John, Paul, Anita and family.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019