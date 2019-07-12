Richmond Barbara July 15th 2013



Another year has passed on by,

Like those clouds up in the sky,

That float across a sky of blue,

On which you ride with friends, some new.



Sometimes the clouds are

dark and drear,

Then the sun shines through

quite clear,

As though you've smiled

at us to say,

"You'll join with me up here

one day".



Till then we'll try to muddle through,

And remember what you

used to do,

And what you said - that was always clear,

You're loved and missed by us

down here.



Love from

John, Paul, Anita and family. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019