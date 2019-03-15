|
Horner Barbara Irene
(née Gatford) Passed away peacefully on
Monday March 4th, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ray, Sister to Betty and the extended family.
A special person who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 19th March at
St.James Church Boroughbridge at 12.30 followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be left in Church and will be divided between St.James church and Macmillan Nurses UK.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
