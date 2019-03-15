Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30
St.James Church Boroughbridge
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Horner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Horner

Notice Condolences

Barbara Horner Notice
Horner Barbara Irene
(née Gatford) Passed away peacefully on
Monday March 4th, aged 79 years.

Dearly loved wife of Ray, Sister to Betty and the extended family.
A special person who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 19th March at
St.James Church Boroughbridge at 12.30 followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be left in Church and will be divided between St.James church and Macmillan Nurses UK.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.