YUEN Audrey 15.12.24 -01.03.19
It is with greatest sorrow that we announce Audrey gained her Angel Wings on the 1st March.
We would like her friends to join us in a celebration of her life and to say their final goodbyes at
Stonefall Cemetery on
Thursday 21st March at 11.40am.
The family request donations in lieu of flowers which shall be shared between Charities of 'Friends of Harrogate Hospital' and 'Save the Children' as both these Charities were very close to
her heart.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
