Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:30
Stonefall Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Yuen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Yuen

Notice Condolences

Audrey Yuen Notice
YUEN Audrey 15.12.24 -01.03.19
It is with greatest sorrow that we announce Audrey gained her Angel Wings on the 1st March.
We would like her friends to join us in a celebration of her life and to say their final goodbyes at
Stonefall Cemetery on
Thursday 21st March at 11.40am.
The family request donations in lieu of flowers which shall be shared between Charities of 'Friends of Harrogate Hospital' and 'Save the Children' as both these Charities were very close to
her heart.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.