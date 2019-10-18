Home

NUDDS Audrey Passed away on
October 4th 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Percy Raymond,
much loved mum of
David, Barbara and Margaret,
loving grandma to Fiona,
Samantha, Jonathan and Alexandra and great grandma
to Mercedez, Eva, Vivian,
Skyler and Roslyn.
Service of thanksgiving at
Harrogate Crematorium on
Wednesday October 23rd
at 12-20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Alzheimer's Society and
the Blind Society.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019
