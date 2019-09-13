|
|
|
Fulford Audrey With sadness the family announce the loss of Audrey on
5th September 2019,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Colin,
much loved Mum to Julia and Karen, a dear Grandma of Laura, Emma, Sophie, Katy and Alicia,
and Great Grandma to Wilf,
a beloved sister of David and a wonderful friend to many.
Funeral Service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 20th September 2019
at 3.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if wished,
to Dementia Forward.
All enquiries to Neil and Sonya Milsted, 01423 885767.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019