BALDWIN Anthony
(Tony) The family of Tony sincerely thank relatives and friends for so many kind expressions of sympathy received during their sad bereavement, also those who attended at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon and all who gave
donations in his memory.
Special thanks to
Rev'd Chris Butler for his
words of comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks to doctors, nurses and staff on Trinity Ward at
Ripon Community Hospital for their devoted care and attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019