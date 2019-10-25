|
|
|
Baldwin Anthony
(Tony) October 12th 2019,
suddenly and peacefully
in hospital surrounded by his family, aged 81 years,
Anthony (Tony) Baldwin of Ripon (formerly of Dover),
beloved husband of the late Margaret, very much loved dad
of Michael, Andrew, Steven,
Nicola and Christopher, a dear
father-in-law, adored granddad and great-granddad and
dearly loved brother.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Friday November 1st
at 1.45pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
Middle of the Road.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019