|
|
|
Newbould Annie Helena Roger, Jill, Susan and all the family wish to express sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support and attendance at the service. Special thanks to all the staff at
Gill Top Grassington for the love and care given to Annie,
also grateful thanks to the
Revd. Alastair Ferneley for his comforting service and to
all who gave donations
in memory of Annie to
The British Heart Foundation and
Holy Trinity Church.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019