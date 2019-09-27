|
|
|
Newbould Annie Helena 22nd September,
peacefully at Gill Top Care Home, late of Summerbridge,
aged 97 years.
Annie, dear wife of the late Charlie, beloved mother of Roger and the late Christopher, greatly missed mother in law, nan and great nan. A Service of Celebration for the
life of Annie will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks 1.30pm, Thursday October 3rd, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Please wear a splash of
pink as a tribute to Annie.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Annie will be received at the service for the British Heart Foundation and
Holy Trinity Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors, Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019