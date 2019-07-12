|
Wright Anne Celia Stephen, Julie and Dawn would
like to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for their kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a dearly loved wife and beloved mother.
Grateful thanks to all the
doctors and staff at
Ripon Community Hospital
who cared for Anne,
the Rev'd David Cleeves and to all who attended the service and gave donations in memory of Anne to Trinity Ward at Ripon Community Hospital also for their professional attention to every detail, kindness and care made Lee and Holmes
Funeral Directors feel like part
of our family also Katrina for
the excellent catering.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019