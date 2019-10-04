Home

Ann Rotherham

ROTHERHAM Ann
Formerly Norris
(Née Gorton) On 15th September 2019 at Harrogate District Hospital.
Ann Rotherham of Wetherby, beloved wife of the late Tony, mother of Penny and Caroline, stepmother of John, Granny Ann
to Emma, Robert, Amy,
Hannah and Joseph.
Cremation will take place at Stonefall Crematorium on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 11am. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
