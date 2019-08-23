|
Stanley Ann-Marie Died peacefully on 11th August 2019 aged 79 years young.
Widow of the late Ernest, loving mum of Paul and Andrew and nana of Nealie, Isabella, Olivia and Mia,
a great-nana of Rufus and Lulu and a much loved mother -in- law .
She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at Stonefall Cemetery Chapel followed by interment on
Tuesday August 27th at 1.00.p.m.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to McBride and Sons 01423 528500.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019