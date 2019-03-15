|
Kipling Andrew Age 33.
John, Janet and Mathew would like to sincerely thank everyone who has offered their kindness, love and support following the sad passing of their beloved
son and brother.
Who was also a much loved nephew, cousin and friend
to many people.
Thank you to Neil and Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors who
did an outstanding Job.
Reverend Phil Carmen for your comforting words and uplifting service, embracing the
happy caring Character
Andrew was.
A special thank you to Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, for supporting Andrew to achieve so much over the last 10 years and inviting us along to their own memorial service in Andrews memory.
Grateful thanks to the Ambulance, Casualty and C.A.T. Ward at Harrogate District Hospital.
Thanks also to all who generously donated for Henshaws Art and Craft Centre in Andrews memory.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
