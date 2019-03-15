Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Kipling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew Kipling

Notice Kipling Andrew Age 33.

John, Janet and Mathew would like to sincerely thank everyone who has offered their kindness, love and support following the sad passing of their beloved

son and brother.

Who was also a much loved nephew, cousin and friend

to many people.

Thank you to Neil and Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors who

did an outstanding Job.

Reverend Phil Carmen for your comforting words and uplifting service, embracing the

happy caring Character

Andrew was.

A special thank you to Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, for supporting Andrew to achieve so much over the last 10 years and inviting us along to their own memorial service in Andrews memory.

Grateful thanks to the Ambulance, Casualty and C.A.T. Ward at Harrogate District Hospital.

Thanks also to all who generously donated for Henshaws Art and Craft Centre in Andrews memory. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019