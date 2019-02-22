|
|
|
Kipling Andrew John Age 33.
Passed away 17/2/19 at
Harrogate District Hospital.
Beloved Son of Janet & John, Brother to Mathew. Such a kind and loving person, we will miss
you and your smile so much.
Funeral Service at
St Andrews Church, Starbeck on Wednesday 27th February
at 2-30pm. All welcome who
wish to attend, with private
cremation at Stonefall Cemetery.
Collection in lieu of flowers for Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre.
Welcome to wear bright
colours or a hint of red.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
