JACKSON Andrew John Suddenly on 11th June 2019,
aged 62 years.
Beloved husband of Jennifer. Devoted father to
Matthew and Jonathan, and father-in-law to Charlie and Dan. Proud member of the Nightjars. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of
Andrew may be given to Neuroblastoma UK.
Thanksgiving service at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road, Harrogate. Date to be confirmed.
Please email [email protected] for date and time of service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
