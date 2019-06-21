|
|
|
Brown Andrew Charles Peacefully at home on
Saturday 8th June 2019 aged 61. Much loved dad of Charlotte and Adam and treasured grandad
of Amelia.
Requiem Mass on
Thursday 4th July 2019 at 12.30pm in St Giles Church, Pontefract prior to committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for the Leonard Cheshire Foundation. Everyone welcome for refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel. All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on
01977 791869.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
Read More