GROVES Allan Sheila, Janet and Peter with all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Dad, also those who
paid tribute by attending at
Ripon Cathedral and all who
made donations in his memory.
Thank you to Canon Ailsa Newby for the comforting service.
Sincere thanks go to Dr. Dickinson and all at North House Surgery,
to Harrogate District Nurses
and matron and team at
The Coach House Nursing Home, Sharow for their dedicated
kind attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019
