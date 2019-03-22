|
Morris Alice Peacefully at home on March 15th, aged 89 years, Alice, dearest wife of Mick, greatly missed sister,
aunt and great-aunt.
Service at Christ Church, Darley 2pm Thursday 28th March followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alice will be received at the service for Dementia Forward and Christ Church, Darley or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
