

Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
13:30
Harrogate Crematorium
Alice Houseman Notice
HOUSEMAN Alice July 14th 2019
peacefully in hospital
aged 91 years, Alice Houseman of Ripon (formerly of Copt Hewick), beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Patrick, Sheena and Noel, mother-in-law of Jean, Doug and Bev, loving granny of
Thomas and Matthew.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday July 31st at 1.40 pm. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for Friends of Ripon Hospitals.
Plate provided at the service
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019
