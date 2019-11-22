Home

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:00
St. Robert's RC Church
Harrogate
Notice Condolences

Alekisio Kubu Notice
KUBU Alekisio (Alex) On November 11th
suddenly at home.
Dearly loved husband of late Erika, much loved dad of Tina, George, Susana and Rebecca,
loving Opa and Tukai of Munro, Leilani, Isabella, Spencer, Roscoe, Marlie and Spike. Much missed father-in-law of Paul,
Jenny, Neil and Stuart.
Service at St. Robert's RC Church, Harrogate on November 29th at 2pm. Family flowers only please, collection on the day and donations if desired for Saint Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019
