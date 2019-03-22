|
LOGAN Albert
(Logie) On March 15 2019 peacefully at Herncliffe Care Home,
Logie, aged 81 years.
Much loved and loving husband of Lesley, dearly loved by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at
St. Mark's Church, Utley, Keighley on Wednesday March 27th
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society.
A box will be provided at the church for this purpose or
may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
