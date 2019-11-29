Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Kirkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Kirkley

Notice Condolences

Alan Kirkley Notice
Kirkley Alan November 19th 2019,
suddenly at home, aged 69 years, Alan Kirkley of Ripon, beloved husband of the late Pauline, dearly loved dad of Lisa and Julie, loving granddad of Jasmine and Willow,
a dear brother and friend.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Wednesday December 4th
at 1 p.m.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in
memory of Alan for
Friends of Ripon Hospitals.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -