Kirkley Alan November 19th 2019,
suddenly at home, aged 69 years, Alan Kirkley of Ripon, beloved husband of the late Pauline, dearly loved dad of Lisa and Julie, loving granddad of Jasmine and Willow,
a dear brother and friend.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Wednesday December 4th
at 1 p.m.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in
memory of Alan for
Friends of Ripon Hospitals.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019