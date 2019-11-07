|
PEMBERTON Winifred Frances
(WYN) Passed away peacefully at home on her 95th birthday, 23rd October 2019.
A loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother, Sister and friend who will be sadly missed.
Wyn's funeral service will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on
Monday 11th November 2019
at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please. Donations in memory of Wyn may be made payable to St Barnabas House c/o G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street, Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 7, 2019