Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Gamble & Sons (Syston, Leicester)
57 High Street
Leicester, Leicestershire LE7 1GQ
0116 2607500
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Pemberton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Pemberton

Notice Condolences

Winifred Pemberton Notice
PEMBERTON Winifred Frances
(WYN) Passed away peacefully at home on her 95th birthday, 23rd October 2019.
A loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother, Sister and friend who will be sadly missed.
Wyn's funeral service will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on
Monday 11th November 2019
at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please. Donations in memory of Wyn may be made payable to St Barnabas House c/o G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street, Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -