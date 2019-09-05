|
|
|
Stanbridge William Arthur (Bill) Of Kibworth.
Died peacefully at his home on Saturday 24th August 2019,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Joy,
a very dear Brother and Uncle.
Funeral Service at St Wilfrid's Church, Kibworth on Tuesday 10th September at 2.30pm followed by
Private Cremation.
No flowers please, donations if desired to D.L & R Air Ambulance c/o
E.C. Gilbert Ltd Funeral Directors,
33 Oaks Road, Great Glen, LE8 9EF
Tel : 0116 2712340 or online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 5, 2019