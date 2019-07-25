Home

FRENCH William David
(David) of Great Bowden, passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 16th July
2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine, a wonderful
father, a proud grandpop and a friend to many. He loved us all. We all
loved him. Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday
31st July at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Air
Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 25, 2019
