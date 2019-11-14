Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00
Kettering Crematorium
(Edgar Newman Chapel)
Notice Condolences

William Brown Notice
BROWN William (Bill) Passed away peacefully
on 2nd November 2019 at Kettering General Hospital.
Loving husband of Valerie,
much loved father of Jacqueline
and David, father-in-law to Steve
and Karen, and loving Grandad of
Farid, Royah, Christian and Sarah,
will be deeply missed.
Funeral service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday, 15th November at 10 am.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to Prostate Cancer UK via Jack Warwick Funeral Directors of Kettering, or on the day.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
