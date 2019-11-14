Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30
Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel)
Vera Jerrams

Vera Jerrams Notice
JERRAMS Vera Mary formerly of Arthingworth, passed away at Kettering General Hospital on
7th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Alec and a much loved friend. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Wednesday 20th November at 12.30p.m. Flowers or donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
