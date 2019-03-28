Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00
Kettering Crematorium
Edgar Newman Chapel)
MARSHALL Valerie Passed away peacefully at Peaker Park Care Village on 19 th March 2019,
aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Stephen, Andrew and the late Susan. Cherished granny. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday, 3rd April at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
