J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Trevor Brown Notice
BROWN Trevor of Market Harborough, passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 21st June 2019, aged 83 years. Husband of Joan, dad of Mark, Robin and the late Tony, father in law of Sue and Nicky and grandad of Liam, Hollie and Taylor. Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cystic Fibrosis Trust may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 4, 2019
