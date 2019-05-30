Resources More Obituaries for Tony Matts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tony Matts

Notice MATTS Tony Judith would like to thank all those who attended the Service in Foxton Church

to celebrate Tony's life.

Also much appreciation for the efficient and tactful handling of the special day for Tony by J.Stamp and Sons and the Rev. Paula Oxley who was so sensitive and understanding that she reduced the stress caused

by Tony's sudden death.

Judith would like to express her great gratitude to her very supportive family, especially Sara, Addy and Myles Thurston who made his last conscious day a happy one, and friends and her thanks to

Matt's family for their reminders,

to the congregation of Tony 's achievements in his early life,

when he was the 'king of the canals '.

The wake at Bridge 61 was another reminder of his indomitable character as he built the pub which is famous throughout the canal system. Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019