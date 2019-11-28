|
Keyworth Tony of Foxton, passed peacefully away on 20th November 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth,
loving father of Jane and Ann.
Much loved granddad of Jamie, Jessie, Jenny, Jonathan and Matthew and father in law of John and Robert. Funeral Service at St Andrew's Church, Foxton on Monday 9th December at 11.30 a.m. followed by cremation. Family flowers only, donations
if desired for The British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019